Driver charged after police chase from Kemptville to Prescott

KEMPTVILLE – A driver from Rideau Lakes Township is facing charges after leading Grenville County OPP on a roughly 40 kilometer chase Monday morning.

Police say one of their officers was patrolling on Van Buren Street near Kemptville around 8 a.m. and followed the vehicle, which was weaving, speeding up and slowly down erratically, to Highway 416.

When the officer tried to stop the vehicle on the freeway, the driver kept going, “at times travelling at a very high rate of speed.”

The chase continued to Highway 401, west to Prescott, where the driver was arrested in a town parking lot.

A 19-year-old man from Lombardy is charged with dangerous driving and flight from a police officer. He also faces Highway Traffic Act charges in relation to his novice driver designation.