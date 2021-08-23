Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday August 23, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, August 23, 2021:

There have been 559,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 722 cases from the previous day (444 unvaccinated, 76 partially, 158 fully vaccinated, 44 unknown). There have been 545,070 people recovered from the virus while 9,453 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,017,447 of which 10,716 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,465,866. The country has 26,789 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,785 in British Columbia, 2,343 in Alberta, 586 in Saskatchewan, 1,188 in Manitoba, 9,450 in Ontario, 11,279 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia. (Health Canada does not update statistics on weekends)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,797 confirmed cases, of which 18 are active and 1,719 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 409 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 212 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 355 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (zero active) and Unknown 20 cases (five active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,791 confirmed cases, of which 13 are active and 4,666 are resolved. The number of deaths is at 112. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing is at 149,613. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,999 cases (five active), SD&G 1,137 cases (one active), Cornwall 1,295 cases (four active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 360 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 20,466,975 (+33,535, last update Aug. 22); EOHU 286,508 (last update Aug. 20, +960 from previous update Aug. 19); LGL 139,099 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 127,377 with second doses (last update Aug. 17, +1,325 first doses, +4,335 second doses since previous update Aug. 10).

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in high risk groups, like pregnant women, avoid taking cruises even if they are fully vaccinated. The CDC says the risk of contracting the virus on cruise ships is very high.

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. The reverend is vaccinated. They are being monitored in hospital. Jackson has been an advocate for Black people to get vaccines, who lag behind whites for people getting the shot.

The music is silenced again in New Orleans as the pandemic has cancelled Jazz Fest for a second year. Organizers had hoped on recruiting The Rolling Stones for the event in September. They say it should be a wake-up call to get vaccinated.

