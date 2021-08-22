COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 22, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 722** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 444 none, 76 partial, 158 full, 44 unknown), bringing the total to 559,512. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 545,070 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 9,453 people have died (two more than Saturday).

There are 178 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 141 in ICU and 79 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,017,447 (23,075 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 10,716.

Ontario has administered 20,466,975 vaccine doses (33,535 more than Saturday), 9,754,737 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (63), Toronto (170), York Region (70) and Ottawa (23) account for 326 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.