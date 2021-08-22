Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday August 22, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, August 22, 2021:

There have been 558,790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 689 cases from the previous day (427 unvaccinated, 63 partially, 137 fully vaccinated, 62 unknown). There have been 544,679 people recovered from the virus while 9,451 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,994,372 of which 12,848 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,465,866. The country has 26,789 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,785 in British Columbia, 2,343 in Alberta, 586 in Saskatchewan, 1,188 in Manitoba, 9,450 in Ontario, 11,279 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia. (Health Canada does not update statistics on weekends)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,797 confirmed cases, of which 18 are active and 1,719 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 409 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 212 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 355 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (zero active) and Unknown 20 cases (five active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,791 confirmed cases, of which 13 are active and 4,666 are resolved. The number of deaths is at 112. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing is at 149,613. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,999 cases (five active), SD&G 1,137 cases (one active), Cornwall 1,295 cases (four active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 360 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 20,433,440 (+46,629, last update Aug. 21); EOHU 286,508 (last update Aug. 20, +960 from previous update Aug. 19); LGL 139,099 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 127,377 with second doses (last update Aug. 17, +1,325 first doses, +4,335 second doses since previous update Aug. 10).

While Newfoundland and Labrador’s mandatory mask order ended Aug. 10, Memorial University will still require non-medical masks on campus and for staff and students to be vaccinated. The university says it’s keeping in line with its strategic plan to prioritize well-being and care of the campus community.

The Canadian Rangers – a branch of the Canadian Armed Forces serving northern and isolated parts of Canada – will be providing assistance to the Northwest Territories which is dealing with a COVID-19 case surge. The NWT has 198 active cases with the Fort Good Hope area hit especially hard with almost a fifth of the population with active cases.

After running into pandemic-related issues, four Canadian rock bands are scrapping their cross-Canada 15-city tour. Sloan, Headstones, the Tea Party and Moist have no plans to reschedule their Saints & Sinners tour.

