Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday August 21, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, August 21, 2021:

There have been 558,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 650 cases from the previous day (426 unvaccinated, 64 partially, 103 fully vaccinated, 57 unknown). There have been 544,204 people recovered from the virus while 9,450 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,968,276 of which 12,398 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,465,866. The country has 26,789 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,785 in British Columbia, 2,343 in Alberta, 586 in Saskatchewan, 1,188 in Manitoba, 9,450 in Ontario, 11,279 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

Health Canada announced that it will no longer update case and death counts on the weekends. It will be updated Monday to Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, noted Friday that the weekly average of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased 38 per cent compared to the previous week. Illness severity trends are also increasing, primarily among the unvaccinated.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added two cases Friday to bring the regional total to 1,797 confirmed cases, of which 18 are active (two more than Thursday) and 1,719 are recovered (no change from Thursday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 409 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 212 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 355 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (zero active) and Unknown 20 cases (five active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added no cases Friday as the regional total remained at 4,791 confirmed cases, of which 13 are active (four fewer than Thursday) and 4,666 are resolved (four more than Thursday). The number of deaths is at 112. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing increased 196 to 149,613. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,999 cases (five active), SD&G 1,137 cases (one active), Cornwall 1,295 cases (four active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 360 cases (three active).

Vaccines: Ontario 20,386,811 (+45,748, last update Aug. 20); EOHU 286,508 (last update Aug. 20, +960 from previous update Aug. 19); LGL 139,099 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 127,377 with second doses (last update Aug. 17, +1,325 first doses, +4,335 second doses since previous update Aug. 10).

The United States is extending its border restrictions, not allowing Canadians non-essential travel in the U.S. by land through Sept. 21. Meantime, fully vaccinated Americans have been allowed into Canada since Aug. 9.

Brockville’s fixed site mass vaccination clinic at the Memorial Center will be moving to the health unit office next Friday (Aug. 27). The LGL District Health Unit says anyone with an appointment for that day or after should go to the health unit at 458 Laurier Boulevard for the same date and time. The City of Brockville is preparing the sporting complex to be ready for recreational use starting Sept. 7.

British Columbia may not advance to the next stage of reopening as coronavirus cases surge in the central Okanagan region. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Bonnie Henry says people shouldn’t be surprised if the province doesn’t go to Step 4 next month. There are new tighter restrictions for the Okanagan, where vaccination rates have been lower.

Case counts are rising in Quebec though health experts don’t believe the province will have to go into lockdown this fall. There were 527 new infections Friday – the highest count since May.

