Stolen SUVs found inside truck container; driver charged

LANSDOWNE – A Quebec driver is facing a criminal charge after the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) stopped a transport truck for a traffic offence in Lansdowne.

Leeds County OPP say the truck was stopped near Reynolds Road for a Highway Traffic Act violation on Wednesday (Aug. 18) but MTO called them in after three stolen sport utility vehicles were found inside the trailer.

Two are Lexus SUVs. Their ultimate destination is unknown.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of possession of stolen property. He was released with an upcoming court date.

Leeds County OPP Const. Erin Cranton told Brockville Newswatch the approximate value of all three SUVs is $200,000.

They were all stolen from the Greater Toronto Area, she said.