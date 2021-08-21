COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 21, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 689** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 427 none, 63 partial, 137 full, 62 unknown), bringing the total to 558,790. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 544,679 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 9,451 people have died (one more than Friday).

There are 212 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 130 in ICU and 78 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,994,372 (26,096 more than Friday) and results are pending for 12,848.

Ontario has administered 20,433,440 vaccine doses (46,629 more than Friday), 9,731,926 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (94), Toronto (130), York Region (86) and Ottawa (19) account for 329 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.