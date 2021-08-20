TICDC wins President’s Award

BROCKVILLE – The 1000 Islands Community Development Corporation is this year’s recipient of the President’s Award.

The optional award has been around since 2009. It’s part of the suite of business excellence awards the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce gives out yearly.

The TICDC, the ninth entity to receive the President’s Award, is described as a non-profit run by a small team of dedicated professionals responsible for securing and investing tens of millions of the dollars in the region on economic development and job creation projects.

It also offers small business loans, mentoring and access to capital and has been able to secure special financial help for business during the COVID-19 crisis.

Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce President Orlando Spicer announced the award today.

“There is little doubt that the 1000 Islands CDC has always been in tune with and responsive to the needs of the community at large,” the chamber said.

This is the fourth award announcement. Fitness professional and mental health advocate Zach Benson is Young Professional of the Year, Shelley Bacon of Northern Cables is Business Person of the Year and JoAnne Sytsma is Citizen of the Year.

All of those getting an award this year will be recognized at a gala on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Sunnidell golf course.