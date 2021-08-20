Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday August 20, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, August 20, 2021:

There have been 557,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 531 cases from the previous day (382 unvaccinated, 46 partially, 75 fully vaccinated, 28 unknown). There have been 543,760 people recovered from the virus while 9,448 have died (15 of the 17 newly reported deaths are old cases from data clean-up). The number of Ontario people tested is 16,939,641 of which 13,142 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,462,906. The country has 26,783 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,784 in British Columbia, 2,342 in Alberta, 586 in Saskatchewan, 1,188 in Manitoba, 9,448 in Ontario, 11,277 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added two cases Thursday – to bring the regional total to 1,795 confirmed cases, of which 16 are active (one more than Wednesday) and 1,719 are recovered (one more than Wednesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 409 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 211 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 354 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (zero active) and Unknown 20 cases (five active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added two cases Thursday – both in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,791 confirmed cases (total went up by three as health unit did data clean-up on one Akwesasne case), of which 17 are active (two more than Wednesday) and 4,662 are resolved (one more than Wednesday). The number of deaths is at 112. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing increased 162 to 149,417. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,999 cases (eight active), SD&G 1,137 cases (one active), Cornwall 1,295 cases (five active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 360 cases (three active).

Vaccines: Ontario 20,341,063 (+45,545, last update Aug. 19); EOHU 285,548 (last update Aug. 19, +1,138 from previous update Aug. 18); LGL 139,099 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 127,377 with second doses (last update Aug. 17, +1,325 first doses, +4,335 second doses since previous update Aug. 10).

Across the border in St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton), there were 101 new cases reported Thursday (since the last report Monday) to break the 8,000 threshold since the pandemic began (8,047). There are 238 active cases in the county, up 36 cases from Monday, with most in Ogdensburg (43), Massena (24), and Potsdam (21) and southwest of Ogdensburg (Oswegatchie-21). There are nine people in hospital and 97 people have died to date.

Brockville Transit will be returning to normal capacity limits on its buses. The seating limitations will be removed on Wednesday next week (Aug. 25) with all 18 seats available as well as standing positions. The previous limit was eight. Coronavirus precautions such as mandatory masking will still be in place.

An MPP from the Chatham area has been kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus because he says he won’t be “coerced” into getting the shot. Rick Nicholls will also not be allowed to seek re-election as a Tory candidate. Another MP, Christina Mitas, was able to provide a medical exemption from a doctor by 5 p.m. Thursday and will also take other precautions on the job.

The number of daily cases in Alberta hit a three-month high on Thursday with 817 new cases. There were four more deaths. Around a quarter of the new cases are variants of concern. The province now has over 6,300 active cases.

Vaccinations will be mandatory this fall on the campuses of the University of Winnipeg, the University of Manitoba and Red River College.

The Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, which was to take place in October, has been moved to February because coronavirus cases on the island state are at their highest point since the pandemic began.

