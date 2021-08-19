COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 19, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 531** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 382 none, 46 partial, 75 full, 28 unknown), bringing the total to 557,451. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 543,760 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 9,448 people have died (17 more than Wednesday, 15 are old cases added from data clean-up).

There are 176 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), xxx in ICU and xx on a ventilator*** (numbers unavailable due to PHO technical issues). The number of tests performed is 16,939,641 (26,213 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 13,142.

Ontario has administered 20,341,063 vaccine doses (45,545 more than Wednesday), 9,670,921 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (63), Toronto (116), York Region (62) and Ottawa (19) account for 260 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.