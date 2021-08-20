COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 20, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 650** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 426 none, 64 partial, 103 full, 57 unknown), bringing the total to 558,101. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 544,204 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 9,450 people have died (two more than Thursday).

There are 197 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 135 in ICU and 77 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,968,276 (28,635 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 12,398.

Ontario has administered 20,386,811 vaccine doses (45,748 more than Thursday), 9,700,285 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (113), Toronto (136), York Region (63) and Ottawa (22) account for 334 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.