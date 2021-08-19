Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday August 19, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, August 19, 2021:

There have been 556,920 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 485 cases from the previous day (309 unvaccinated, 41 partially, 98 fully vaccinated, 37 unknown). There have been 543,422 people recovered from the virus while 9,431 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,913,428 of which 11,474 have pending results.

Quebec’s total number of deaths jumped 36 between Tuesday and Wednesday as the government attributed 35 deaths to COVID-19 in the Mauricie region, according to CBC News. Those deaths happened before March 21, 2021. The other was a newly reported death from the virus.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,460,175. The country has 26,761 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,782 in British Columbia, 2,338 in Alberta, 586 in Saskatchewan, 1,188 in Manitoba, 9,431 in Ontario, 11,278 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,793 confirmed cases, of which 15 are active (one more than Tuesday) and 1,718 are recovered (no change from Tuesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 407 cases (seven active), Leeds-Grenville Central 211 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 354 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (zero active) and Unknown 20 cases (five active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added five cases Thursday – four in Prescott-Russell and one in SD&G – to bring the regional total to 4,788 confirmed cases, of which 15 are active (two more than Tuesday) and 4,661 are resolved (three more than Tuesday). The number of deaths is at 112. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing increased 182 to 149,255. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,999 cases (eight active), SD&G 1,137 cases (one active), Cornwall 1,293 cases (six active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 20,295,518 (+41,016, last update Aug. 18); EOHU 284,410 (last update Aug. 18, +1,075 from previous update Aug. 17); LGL 137,774 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 123,042 with second doses (last update Aug. 10, +1,273 first doses, +4,156 second doses since previous update Aug. 3).

The pandemic appears to be taking its toll on doctors. Two surveys by the Ontario Medical Association a year apart show the number of doctors experiencing burnout went from 66 to 75 per cent between March 2020 and March 2021.

Two Ontario Progressive Conservative MPs have been given until Thursday to get the COVID-19 vaccine for they will be ejected from caucus. The government whip says every member of the PC team must be vaccinated until they have a medical exemption.

U.S. President Joe Biden says booster shots will be available for Americans starting in about a month if approved. The shots would be given to people who have passed eight months since their second shot. That’s slated to start Sept. 20.

Walt Disney World is making a tweak to its face mask policy. People in outdoor lines, outdoor theaters and other outdoor attractions will be able to choose whether they wear a mask, starting today (Friday). Masks are still required in all indoor locations for those 2 and up.

Country music star Garth Brooks is officially cancelling his remaining concert dates due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. Five shows in 2021 are affected.

