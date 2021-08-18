COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 18, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 485** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 309 none, 41 partial), bringing the total to 556,920. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 543,422 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,431 people have died (three more than Tuesday).

There are 174 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), xxx in ICU and xx on a ventilator*** (numbers unavailable due to PHO technical issue). The number of tests performed is 16,913,428 (26,307 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 11,474.

Ontario has administered 20,295,518 vaccine doses (41,016 more than Tuesday), 9,641,986 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (59), Toronto (108), York Region (22) and Ottawa (19) account for 208 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.