Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday August 18, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, August 18, 2021:

There have been 556,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 348 cases from the previous day (203 unvaccinated, 49 partially and 79 fully vaccinated). There have been 543,077 people recovered from the virus while 9,428 have died (six of the 10 were old cases as a result of data clean-up). The number of Ontario people tested is 16,887,121 of which 10,829 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,457,698. The country has 26,719 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,781 in British Columbia, 2,336 in Alberta, 586 in Saskatchewan, 1,188 in Manitoba, 9,428 in Ontario, 11,242 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added three cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,792 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active (two more than Monday) and 1,718 are recovered (one more than Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 407 cases (seven active), Leeds-Grenville Central 210 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 354 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (zero active) and Unknown 20 cases (five active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added one case in Prescott-Russell Tuesday to bring the regional total to 4,783 confirmed cases, of which 13 are active (one fewer than Monday) and 4,658 are resolved (two more than Monday). The number of deaths is at 112. There is one person in hospital (one fewer than Monday) in the ICU (no change). There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing increased 208 to 149,073. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,995 cases (four active), SD&G 1,136 cases (two active), Cornwall 1,293 cases (seven active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 20,254,502 (+40,626, last update Aug. 17); EOHU 283,335 (last update Aug. 17, +737 from previous update Aug. 16); LGL 137,774 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 123,042 with second doses (last update Aug. 10, +1,273 first doses, +4,156 second doses since previous update Aug. 3).

Quebec intends to make vaccination mandatory for health care workers. Premier Francois Legault says that 10 per cent of workers are still unvaccinated and pose a risk to patients. The Quebec legislature is expected to debate the issue next week and may extend the rule to other public sector employees.

While struggling to get people vaccinated in the United States, health officials are now going to be talking to people about getting a third booster shot. It’s expected an announcement will come for all Americans to get a third shot eight months after their second.

