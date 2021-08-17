Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday August 17, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, August 17, 2021:

There have been 556,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 526 cases from the previous day (353 unvaccinated, 60 partially and 113 fully vaccinated). There have been 542,797 people recovered from the virus while 9,418 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,869,713 of which 6,085 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,455,973. The country has 26,704 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,780 in British Columbia, 2,333 in Alberta, 586 in Saskatchewan, 1,187 in Manitoba, 9,418 in Ontario, 11,242 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added 10 cases over the weekend to bring the regional total to 1,789 confirmed cases, of which 12 are active (seven more than Friday) and 1,717 are recovered (three more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 408 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central 210 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 354 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (zero active) and Unknown 16 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added two cases over the weekend – both in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,782 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active (15 fewer than Friday) and 4,656 are resolved (16 more than Friday). One death was recorded over the weekend, bringing the total to 112. There are two people in hospital (one more than Friday) and one in the ICU (no change). There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing increased 195 to 148,865. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,994 cases (three active), SD&G 1,136 cases (three active), Cornwall 1,293 cases (eight active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 20,213,876 (+26,033, last update Aug. 16); EOHU 282,598 (last update Aug. 16, +2,111 from previous update Aug. 12); LGL 137,774 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 123,042 with second doses (last update Aug. 10, +1,273 first doses, +4,156 second doses since previous update Aug. 3).

Ontario is working with local health units to run vaccination clinics in schools in the weeks leading up to class and the first few weeks during the start of school. Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, says he is working with the local school boards to set those up. But Roumeliotis doesn’t see the point before school starts when schools are closed and all clinics are walk-in. “If a parent is out there and considering it, just walk into one our clinics. We have plenty of opportunity before school starts.”

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is concerned about vaccination rates among the Inuit communities in the far northern section of the province.

