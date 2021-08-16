Vandalism at Kemptville school

KEMPTVILLE – Provincial police are hoping you can help find the culprit who smashed a “wooden structure” at South Branch Elementary School Sunday night.

Grenville County OPP say a witness called them around 7:30 p.m. to say a person had smashed the wooden rungs out of what appears to be a couple of pergolas on the school property.

Both police and the Upper Canada District School Board couldn’t say exactly what the structure is when asked by Brockville Newswatch. A UCDSB spokeswoman was unable to glean any information from board contacts as of mid-afternoon Monday, noting that some officials may be on vacation.

OPP don’t have a description of the suspect but are asking people in the area if they had security cameras around Concession Road, Maric Trail or Dr. Gordon Crescent to call them.

The number is 1-888-310-1122.