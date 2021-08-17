COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 17, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 348** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 203 none, 39 partial, 79 full), bringing the total to 556,435. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 543,077 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,428 people have died (10 more than Monday, six are old cases due to data clean-up).

There are 163 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 127 in ICU and 78 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,887,121 (17,408 more than Monday) and results are pending for 10,829.

Ontario has administered 20,254,502 vaccine doses (40,626 more than Monday), 9,612,865 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (45), Toronto (85), York Region (32) and Ottawa (12) account for 174 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.