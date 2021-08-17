Prescott driver charged after running away from traffic stop

PRESCOTT – The simple act of not wearing a seat belt quickly escalated Monday into a police foot chase and a local man facing drug charges.

A Grenville County OPP officer on patrol in Prescott yesterday afternoon spotted the driver not wearing their seat belt and stopped them, police say.

When asked for his driver’s licence, the accused ran away but was caught by the officer.

Police seized methamphetamine tablets found in the vehicle.

A 50-year-old Prescott man is charged with operating a vehicle while prohibited, drug possession, operating a vehicle without insurance and not wearing a seat belt.

Police add the accused was wanted on multiple warrants.