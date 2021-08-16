Parole jumper could be in Brockville, Smiths Falls

Posted on August 16, 2021 by in Brockville, News // 0 Comments

In this provided photo, Michael LeClair is wanted for breaching his parole conditions. The OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad says he could be in the Brockville and Smiths Falls area. (OPP/ROPE via Newswatch Group)

OTTAWA – A man serving nearly five years in prison for armed robbery and other firearms offences is wanted for violating terms of his parole.

Michael Leclair, 30, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to frequent Brockville and Ottawa, as well as Smiths Falls and Sault Ste. Marie.

Leclair is 5-foot-10, 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and has a lot of face and neck tattoos.

If you know where he is, call the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).

In this provided photo, Michael LeClair is wanted for breaching his parole conditions. The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad says he could be in the Brockville and Smiths Falls area. (OPP/ROPE via Newswatch Group)

Thumbs Up(1)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.