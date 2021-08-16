Parole jumper could be in Brockville, Smiths Falls

OTTAWA – A man serving nearly five years in prison for armed robbery and other firearms offences is wanted for violating terms of his parole.

Michael Leclair, 30, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to frequent Brockville and Ottawa, as well as Smiths Falls and Sault Ste. Marie.

Leclair is 5-foot-10, 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and has a lot of face and neck tattoos.

If you know where he is, call the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).