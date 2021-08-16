Leeds-Grenville receives $1.8M for critical services, housing

Posted on August 16, 2021

The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville administration building at 25 Central Avenue West in Brockville, Ont. (Newswatch Group/Bill Kingston, File)

BROCKVILLE – The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville will get nearly $1.8 million to deliver critical services, create affordable housing and improve safety for people in the social safety net.

Local MPP Steve Clark announced the county will get $1,763,400 of the $307 million being handed out to municipalities and First Nations to deal with ramifications of COVID-19.

“There are significant urgent housing needs here in Leeds and Grenville,” Clark said in a statement Monday.

This is on top of the just over $6.1 million Leeds-Grenville has already received through the Social Services Relief Fund and the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative.

