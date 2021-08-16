COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 16, 2021

COVID-19 ONTARIO UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 526** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 353 none, 60 partial, 113 full), bringing the total to 556,087. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 542,797 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,418 people have died (zero more than Sunday).

There are 108 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 119 in ICU and 66 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,869,713 (15,784 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 6,085.

Ontario has administered 20,213,876 vaccine doses (26,033 more than Sunday), 9,583,506 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (83), Toronto (128), York Region (66) and Ottawa (20) account for 297 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.