Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday August 15, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, August 15, 2021:

There have been 555,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 578 cases from the previous day (408 unvaccinated, 59 partially and 111 fully vaccinated). There have been 542,206 people recovered from the virus while 9,418 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,834,737 of which 10,036 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,450,992. The country has 26,701 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,779 in British Columbia, 2,332 in Alberta, 586 in Saskatchewan, 1,185 in Manitoba, 9,418 in Ontario, 11,243 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,779 confirmed cases, of which five are active and 1,714 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 210 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 353 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (one active) and Unknown 15 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,780 confirmed cases, of which 29 are active and 4,640 are resolved. The have been 111 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing is at 148,670. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,994 cases (six active), SD&G 1,136 cases (11 active), Cornwall 1,291 cases (12 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 20,146,936 (+50,343, last update Aug. 14); EOHU 280,487 (last update Aug. 13, +207 from previous update Aug. 12); LGL 137,774 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 123,042 with second doses (last update Aug. 10, +1,273 first doses, +4,156 second doses since previous update Aug. 3).

Even though Premier Doug Ford has been against it, a group of Ontario’s big city mayors – their cities make up nearly 70 per cent of Ontario’s population – are calling for a proof-of-vaccination system. They are worried about the Delta variant and want to get a handle on its spread.

Some big name universities have put mandatory vaccination rules in place, putting pressure on other schools to do the same. The University of Toronto and Queen’s University in Kingston are among those with the rules. U of T says all school community members must self-disclose their vaccination status this fall.

Hospital ERs and urgent care centers in Winnipeg are running into staffing issues. Transferring staff to COVID-19 vaccination sites and testing centers is contributing to the problem.

Students in Edmonton will have to wear masks until a vaccine is available for all children. That policy came from the Edmonton Public School system. Vaccines aren’t available for younger students and those kids eligible to get a shot – vaccination rates aren’t high enough.

