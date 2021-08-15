COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 15, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 511** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 350 none, 67 partial, 94 full), bringing the total to 555,561. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 542,476 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,418 people have died (zero more than Saturday).

There are 98 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 116 in ICU and 71 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,853,929 (19,192 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 7,490.

Ontario has administered 20,187,843 vaccine doses (40,907 more than Saturday), 9,563,420 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (69), Toronto (116), York Region (64) and Ottawa (17) account for 266 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.