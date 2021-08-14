COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 14, 2021

COVID-19 ONTARIO UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 578** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 408 none, 59 partial, 111 full), bringing the total to 555,050. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 542,206 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,418 people have died (two more than Friday).

There are 136 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 111 in ICU and 72 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,834,737 (23,468 more than Friday) and results are pending for 10,036.

Ontario has administered 20,146,936 vaccine doses (50,343 more than Friday), 9,532,105 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (67), Toronto (153), York Region (64) and Ottawa (16) account for 300 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.