Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday August 10, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, August 10, 2021:

There have been 552,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 325 cases from the previous day. There have been 541,022 people recovered from the virus while 9,407 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,723,536 of which 4,719 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,442,087. The country has 26,678 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,777 in British Columbia, 2,328 in Alberta, 582 in Saskatchewan, 1,184 in Manitoba, 9,407 in Ontario, 11,242 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case Monday to bring the regional total to 1,772 cases, of which four are active (one more than Friday) and 1,708 are recovered (no change from Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (one active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 210 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added a dozen cases over the weekend – two in Prescott-Russell, eight in SD&G and two in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,766 confirmed cases, of which 16 are active (nine more than Friday) and 4,639 are resolved (three more than Friday). The have been 111 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital in the ICU (new since Friday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 151 to 147,907. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,992 cases (four active), SD&G 1,133 cases (nine active), Cornwall 1,282 cases (three active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 19,902,159 (+29,949, last update Aug. 9); EOHU 276,773 (last update Aug. 9, +1,863 from previous update Aug. 6); LGL 136,501 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 118,886 with second doses (last update Aug. 3, +2,452 first doses, +15,866 second doses since previous update July 20).

EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says there’s been “a bit of a resurgence” in the coronavirus in his region. In his weekly media briefing on Monday, Roumeliotis says the eight new SD&G cases are a cluster of people who travelled outside Canada. He adds that all 12 new cases reported – including the newly hospitalized person in ICU – were people who were not fully vaccinated.

As for the Delta variant which has swept through other populations, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit has only seen six cases in the last month-and-a-half. “We’ve been able to isolate those individuals and not spread it which is very good news for us,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said Monday.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling for a vaccine certificate program in order to prevent another lockdown. But Premier Doug Ford has been cold to the idea.

British Columbia had over 2,000 cases over the weekend, bringing the active case count to over 3,000. There are 68 people in hospital with 20 of those in the ICU. Five more deaths were recorded.

Arkansas set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. There were 103 in one day with a total of 1,376 now in hospital. The previous record was in January with 1,371. The spike comes days after a judge blocked a law preventing schools and state government agencies from enforcing masking rules.

