COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 10, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 321** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 553,125. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 541,222 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,409 people have died (two more than Monday).

There are 100 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 109 in ICU and 72 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,740,015 (16,479 more than Monday) and results are pending for 10,066.

Ontario has administered 19,950,437 vaccine doses (48,278 more than Monday), 9,381,122 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (31), Toronto (96), York Region (30) and Ottawa (8) account for 165 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.