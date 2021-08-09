COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 9, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 325** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 552,804. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 541,022 are resolved (97.9 per cent) and 9,407 people have died (zero more than Sunday).

There are 94 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 113 in ICU and 70 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,723,536 (15,805 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 4,719.

Ontario has administered 19,902,159 vaccine doses (29,949 more than Sunday), 9,343,260 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (47), Toronto (90), York Region (29) and Ottawa (4) account for 170 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.