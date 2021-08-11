Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday August 11, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, August 11, 2021:

There have been 553,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 321 cases from the previous day. There have been 541,222 people recovered from the virus while 9,409 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,740,015 of which 10,066 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,443,433. The country has 26,683 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,777 in British Columbia, 2,330 in Alberta, 584 in Saskatchewan, 1,184 in Manitoba, 9,409 in Ontario, 11,241 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,773 cases, of which three are active (one fewer than Monday) and 1,710 are recovered (two more than Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (one active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 211 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (one active).

Four new Cornwall cases were added Tuesday to bring the Eastern Ontario Health Unit regional total to 4,770 confirmed cases, of which 20 are active (four more than Monday) and 4,639 are resolved (no change from Monday). The have been 111 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 212 to 148,119. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,992 cases (four active), SD&G 1,133 cases (nine active), Cornwall 1,286 cases (seven active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 19,950,437 (+48,278, last update Aug.10); EOHU 277,411 (last update Aug. 10, +638 from previous update Aug. 9); LGL 137,774 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 123,042 with second doses (last update Aug. 10, +1,273 first doses, +4,156 second doses since previous update Aug. 3).

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says a fifth day of over 300 new cases is partly due to people getting together and socializing during the Civic Day long weekend. Dr. Kieran Moore predicts cases will keep rising, but it won’t mean the same this time as more people are vaccinated.

The Ontario government updated its website Tuesday with a focus on key indicators heading into fall. That includes the number of new COVID-19 cases that are among fully, partial or not vaccinated. On Tuesday, roughly 80 per cent of the new cases were people had no or partial vaccination.

A meeting between Canadian and American officials over the border does not mention any imbalance when it comes to cross-border travel. But an official account talks about managing a secure border for necessary travel as restrictions are eased. On Monday, Amercians were able to travel into Canada but there is not a reciprocal agreement.

The University of Ottawa has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory on all of its campuses. That includes all students, staff, faculty and visitors.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.