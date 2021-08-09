Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday August 9, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, August 9, 2021:

There have been 552,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 423 cases from the previous day. There have been 540,830 people recovered from the virus while 9,407 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,707,731 of which 7,234 have pending results.

Ontario’s seven day rolling average for cases is now 261 compared to 196 for the previous week.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,438,743. The country has 26,669 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,772 in British Columbia, 2,325 in Alberta, 582 in Saskatchewan, 1,184 in Manitoba, 9,407 in Ontario, 11,241 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,771 cases, of which three are active and 1,708 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (one active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 210 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 202 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,754 confirmed cases, of which seven are active and 4,636 are resolved. The have been 111 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 147,756. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,990 cases (three active), SD&G 1,125 cases (one active), Cornwall 1,280 cases (three active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 19,872,210 (+46,970, last update Aug. 8); EOHU 274,910 (last update Aug. 6, +1,183 from previous update Aug. 5); LGL 136,501 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 118,886 with second doses (last update Aug. 3, +2,452 first doses, +15,866 second doses since previous update July 20).

The U.S. will continue border restrictions even as Canada is now allowing fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents into the country. The lifting of restrictions into this country started at midnight this morning (Monday).

The top infectious diseases expert in the U.S. is hopeful that a full approval of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month. Dr. Anthony Fauci hopes a full pass by the FDA would spur more mandates in the private sector for vaccines. The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J shots have only been given emergency use approval at this point.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will not play the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert and the band’s guitarist tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey Medlocke is said to be resting and responding to treatment.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.