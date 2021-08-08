COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 8, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 423** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 552,479. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 540,830 are resolved (97.9 per cent) and 9,407 people have died (six more than Saturday).

There are 89 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 115 in ICU and 76 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,707,731 (14,963 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 7,234.

Ontario has administered 19,872,210 vaccine doses (46,970 more than Saturday), 9,318,953 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (51), Toronto (109), York Region (57) and Ottawa (19) account for 236 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.