Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday August 8, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, August 8, 2021:

There have been 552,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 378 cases from the previous day. There have been 540,598 people recovered from the virus while 9,401 have died (one of the nine deaths reported happened over two months ago and were part of data clean-up). The number of Ontario people tested is 16,692,768 of which 7,558 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,438,219. The country has 26,663 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,772 in British Columbia, 2,325 in Alberta, 582 in Saskatchewan, 1,184 in Manitoba, 9,401 in Ontario, 11,241 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,771 cases, of which three are active and 1,708 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (one active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 210 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 202 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,754 confirmed cases, of which seven are active and 4,636 are resolved. The have been 111 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 147,756. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,990 cases (three active), SD&G 1,125 cases (one active), Cornwall 1,280 cases (three active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 19,825,240 (+61,041, last update Aug. 7); EOHU 274,910 (last update Aug. 6, +1,183 from previous update Aug. 5); LGL 136,501 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 118,886 with second doses (last update Aug. 3, +2,452 first doses, +15,866 second doses since previous update July 20).

Nightclubs and bars in the central Okanagan region of British Columbia have gone dark as the province clamps down on a surge of Delta variant cases. Many of those infected are 20 to 40 years old and are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Some big concerts in the United States might require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get through the gates. One prominent promoter – Live Nation – says it has the option to do it if they wish. The company is also requiring its employees to be vaccinated.

There’s roughly 100,000 new coronavirus cases daily in the United States and health officials are worried that total will soar unless more people get vaccinated. Back in late June, the average was around 11,000 a day.

Even though the Manitoba government has lifted a mask mandate, officials in Winnipeg are telling people to get theirs handy. Masks are required in all city-run facilities, transit and city vehicles. The local airport is also keeping its mask mandate in place.

With one day to go in the Olympics, officials reported another 22 cases related to the Summer Games in Tokyo on Saturday. That brings the total to 404 cases to date from a combination of pre-Games and airport testing and screening since the beginning of July.

