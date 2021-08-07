COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 7, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 378** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 552,056. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 540,598 are resolved (97.9 per cent) and 9,401 people have died (eight new since Friday, one from more than two months ago due to data clean-up).

There are 138 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 111 in ICU and 81 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,692,768 (20,858 more than Friday) and results are pending for 7,558.

Ontario has administered 19,825,240 vaccine doses (61,041 more than Friday), 9,280,698 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (38), Toronto (94), York Region (62) and Ottawa (11) account for 205 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.