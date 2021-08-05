Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday August 5, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, August 5, 2021:

There have been 551,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 139 cases from the previous day. There have been 540,075 people recovered from the virus while 9,360 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,624,968 of which 8,788 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,434,738. The country has 26,618 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,772 in British Columbia, 2,328 in Alberta, 579 in Saskatchewan, 1,181 in Manitoba, 9,360 in Ontario, 11,240 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit remained unchanged Wednesday at a regional total of 1,769 cases, of which two are active (no change) and 1,707 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (two active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 202 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit was unchanged Wednesday with a regional total of 4,749 cases, of which four are active (one fewer than Tuesday) and 4,634 are resolved (one more than Tuesday). The have been 111 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. EOHU resumed testing totals Wednesday and corrected its figures. Wednesday’s total was 147,436. It had been dropped by 2,800 tests Tuesday with a previous total of 144,041. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,989 cases (four active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,277 cases (zero active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 19,652,011 (+60,094, last update Aug. 4); EOHU 271,481 (last update Aug. 4, +4,573 from previous update Aug. 3); LGL 136,501 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 118,886 with second doses (last update Aug. 3, +2,452 first doses, +15,866 second doses since previous update July 20).

The Ontario government is spending $25 million to add ventilation in classrooms this fall for those that don’t already have mechanical systems. The HEPA units will be installed in all junior and senior kindergarten classrooms because students in those areas won’t be required to wear masks.

An Edmonton doctors’ group is calling for the Alberta government to reserve its decision to ease restrictions, including COVID-19 testing for mild symptoms. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Dina Hinshaw apologized for causing any fear or confusion through the lifting of the last public health measures.

Quebec is wrapping up vaccinations by provincial health authorities. The government received 585,000 Pfizer doses this week and that will be the last shipment where regional health authorities will put needles in arms. The province already has about two million unused doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

A change in dealing with COVID-19 in Japan where the government says people with moderate symptoms of COVID-19 will isolate at home instead of being hospitalized. Cases in Tokyo have nearly tripled since the beginning of the Olympics on July 23 but the government says there’s no link between the uptick in cases and the Summer Games.

The Yukon won’t require masks in indoor public spaces. That started Wednesday but the government is still strongly recommending people mask up when you can’t stay two meters (six feet) away from other people indoors. Bars and restaurants are also returning to full capacity.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.