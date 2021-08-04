Charges laid in Monday’s truck burnout on Gananoque Pride crosswalk

GANANOQUE – A driver suspected of doing a burnout on Gananoque’s Pride crosswalk Monday has turned himself into police.

Town police say the 21-year-old Lansdowne man was identified by the public and agreed to turn himself in. He was charged with mischief and a Highway Traffic Act charge of stunt driving.

His driver’s licence was suspended for a month and pickup truck impounded for two weeks.

Police did not release his name nor a court appearance date.