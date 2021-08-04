Charges laid in Monday’s truck burnout on Gananoque Pride crosswalk

Posted on August 4, 2021

In this provided photo, Gananoque Police Service is looking for the vandal who defaced the Pride crosswalk in Gananoque, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Police have since arrested a 21-year-old Lansdowne man. (Gananoque Police Service via Newswatch Group)

GANANOQUE – A driver suspected of doing a burnout on Gananoque’s Pride crosswalk Monday has turned himself into police.

Town police say the 21-year-old Lansdowne man was identified by the public and agreed to turn himself in. He was charged with mischief and a Highway Traffic Act charge of stunt driving.

His driver’s licence was suspended for a month and pickup truck impounded for two weeks.

Police did not release his name nor a court appearance date.

