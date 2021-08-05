COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 5, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 213** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 551,338. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 540,258 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,374 people have died (14 more than Wednesday, including 12 from data clean-up).

There are 113 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 110 in ICU and 77 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,648,462 (23,494 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 8,669.

Ontario has administered 19,710,224 vaccine doses (58,213 more than Wednesday), 9,189,535 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (31), Toronto (44), York Region (18) and Ottawa (10) account for 103 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.