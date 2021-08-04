Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday August 4, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, August 4, 2021:

There have been 550,986 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 164 cases from the previous day. There have been 539,920 people recovered from the virus while 9,349 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,607,853 of which 4,933 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,433,775. The country has 26,607 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,772 in British Columbia, 2,328 in Alberta, 578 in Saskatchewan, 1,181 in Manitoba, 9,349 in Ontario, 11,241 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added one case over approximately the last week to bring the regional total to 1,769 confirmed cases on Tuesday, of which two are active (no change) and 1,707 are recovered (one more than the previous update). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital (one fewer than the previous update). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (two active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 202 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added two cases over the long weekend – both in Prescott-Russell – to bring the regional total to 4,749 cases, of which five are active (eight fewer than Friday) and 4,633 are resolved (10 more than Friday). The have been 111 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The EOHU is no longer reporting COVID-19 testing numbers. Testing was corrected, down 2,800 tests, to a total of 144,041. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,989 cases (five active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,277 cases (zero active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 19,591,917 (+31,015, last update Aug. 3); EOHU 266,908 (last update Aug. 3, +0 from previous update July 29); LGL 134,049 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 103,020 with second doses (last update July 20, +1,463 first doses, +16,602 second doses since previous update July 13).

The province’s back-to-school plan will see mandatory masks indoors for Grades 1 to 12 but teachers won’t be required to be fully vaccinated when classes resume in September. Remote learning will still be an option for students.

