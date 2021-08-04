COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 4, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 139** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 551,125. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 540,075 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,360 people have died (11 more than Tuesday, including seven from data clean-up).

There are 112 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 108 in ICU and 76 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,624,968 (17,115 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 8,788.

Ontario has administered 19,652,011 vaccine doses (60,094 more than Tuesday), 9,143,402 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (18), Toronto (26), York Region (15) and Ottawa (-1) account for 58 of today’s cases. Ottawa removed one case reflected in a negative number.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.