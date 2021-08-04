Seaway shipping rebounds first half of 2021

CORNWALL, Ont. – After being down sightly last year, shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway is seeing a rebound in 2021.

Traffic statistics from the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation show traffic was up about 8.4 per cent in the first half of 2021 compared to the year before. Nearly 13 million metric tons was transported on the water between January and June.

Around one million more metric tons of cargo moved along the St. Lawrence River with gains in general cargo (up 61 per cent), iron ore (up 14 per cent) and dry bulk goods (up 16 per cent).

The number of trips by ships was also up about 8.5 per cent with 1,326 vessels in the first six months of this year compared to 1,222 in the same period in 2020.

Roughly 38 million metric tons of cargo was shipped through the seaway in 2020 – down 1.6 per cent from 2019.