Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday July 31, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, July 31, 2021:

There have been 550,178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 226 cases from the previous day. There have been 539,348 people recovered from the virus while 9,339 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,551,446 of which 6,956 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,430,483. The country has 26,592 deaths from the virus – seven in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,771 in British Columbia, 2,328 in Alberta, 578 in Saskatchewan, 1,178 in Manitoba, 9,339 in Ontario, 11,241 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,768 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 1,706 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (two active). (The health unit is not updating statistics from July 26-30, 2021 as the statistician is on vacation. Next report comes Tuesday, Aug. 3.)

Public Health Ontario data shows the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit removed one case Thursday (July 29) a day after it added one.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added another case in Prescott-Russell Friday to bring the regional total to 4,747 cases, of which 13 active (one more than Thursday) and 4,623 are resolved (no change from Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 147 to 146,841. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,987 cases (six active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,277 cases (seven active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 19,377,608 (+83,907, last update July 30); EOHU 266,908 (last update July 30, +2,288 from previous update July 29); LGL 134,049 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 103,020 with second doses (last update July 20, +1,463 first doses, +16,602 second doses since previous update July 13).

The Ford government has announced that most of the remaining restrictions will be lifted once the province reaches a stage to go beyond step three in the Roadmap to Reopen. Some rules that will remain in place will be wearing masks in all indoor public spaces and passive screening and safety plans for businesses. The third step started on July 16 and is expected to remain in place for at least 21 days and until three quarters of Ontarians 12 and older have to be double vaccinated.

Two travellers into Canada from the U.S. have been fined a total of $19,720 each for providing false information related to their vaccination status and pre-departure testing to Canada Border Services Agency officials in Toronto. It happened the week of July 18. Since July 5, eligible people coming into Canada have been exempt from a mandatory quarantine and testing if they are fully vaccinated.

The Yukon has recorded its seventh death from coronavirus. It’s the fifth from the current wave of the virus which started last month. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley says the victim, who was not vaccinated, died at hospital. There are 73 active cases in the territory.

The federal government has extended pandemic aid programs for another month. The wage and rent subsidies for businesses and income support for jobless workers will continue until Oct. 23. The government says too many are not back on their feet.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says vaccinations need to increase in order to avoid another strain on hospitals and the health care system. Tam says just over six million people have not received a first dose – more than five million haven’t got their second shot either. There is fear of a Delta variant-driven fourth wave.

