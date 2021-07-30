SIU stops Brockville investigation into man’s injury while in OPP custody

BROCKVILLE – The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has discontinued its investigation into a man hurt while in Leeds County OPP custody earlier this month.

The 33-year-old man suffered a broken heel that was reported to the SIU by OPP on July 15.

“The arrest (July 14) was due to a family dispute,” Leeds County OPP Const. Erin Cranton told Brockville Newswatch. “The incident in terms of the injury occurred while in police custody in the cell” at the station on County Road 29, north of Brockville.

Based on its preliminary investigation, SIU Director Joseph Martino concluded there “is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer” in connection to the man’s injury.

Cranton further confirmed that the SIU found officers “didn’t play a role in the injury.”

The file is now closed.