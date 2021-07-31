COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 31, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 258** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 550,436. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 539,485 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,345 people have died (six more than Friday).

There are 105 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 112 in ICU and 83 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,570,558 (19,112 more than Friday) and results are pending for 5,546.

Ontario has administered 19,459,198 vaccine doses (81,590 more than Friday), 8,985,638 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (26), Toronto (53), York Region (33) and Ottawa (5) account for 117 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.