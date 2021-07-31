Frozen mangoes recalled over Hepatitis A

OTTAWA – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled various brands of frozen mango chunks over possible Hepatitis A contamination.

The product is made by Nature’s Touch Frozen Food and is packaged under their name and several other grocery store brands.

The recalled products are the two kilogram bag of Nature’s Touch and 600 gram bags of Compliments Mango Mania, Irresistibles Mango Chunks and President’s Choice Mango Chunks.

They have best before dates in 2022 of Nov. 9, Nov. 10 or Dec. 18.

The CFIA says you should throw them out or return the product to the store for a refund.

Hepatitus A is a liver disease that starts 15-50 days after eating contaminated food and goes away after a week or two. It will cause fever, low appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches and yellowing of the whites of the eyes and the skin.

The agency says there have been illnesses reported associated with the frozen mangoes.