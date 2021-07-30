COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 30, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 226** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 550,178. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 539,348 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,339 people have died (11 more than Thursday).

There are 108 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 117 in ICU and 77 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,551,446 (20,993 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 6,956.

Ontario has administered 19,377,608 vaccine doses (83,907 more than Thursday), 8,919,362 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (24), Toronto (62), York Region (13) and Ottawa (9) account for 108 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.