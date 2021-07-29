Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday July 29, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, July 29, 2021:

There have been 549,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 158 cases from the previous day. There have been 539,031 people recovered from the virus while 9,325 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,511,028 of which 8,121 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,428,683. The country has 26,570 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,771 in British Columbia, 2,325 in Alberta, 578 in Saskatchewan, 1,175 in Manitoba, 9,325 in Ontario, 11,240 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,768 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 1,706 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (two active). (The health unit is not updating statistics from July 26-30, 2021. Next report comes Tuesday, Aug. 3.)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added one case in Prescott-Russell Wednesday to bring the regional total to 4,745 cases, of which 11 active (one more than Tuesday) and 4,623 are resolved (no change from Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 221 to 146,634. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,985 cases (four active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,277 cases (seven active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 19,204,544 (+94,116, last update July 28); EOHU 261,948 (last update July 28, +2,870 from previous update July 27); LGL 134,049 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 103,020 with second doses (last update July 20, +1,463 first doses, +16,602 second doses since previous update July 13).

New York State employees will have to be vaccinated by Labour Day or face weekly COVID-19 testing in order to work. The announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo follows similar moves in California and New York City.

Coronavirus restrictions are being reinstated in B.C.’s interior as cases are rapidly spreading. Most of the cases are among unvaccinated residents in their 20s and 30s. Masks now have to be worn in all indoor public spaces in the Okanagan.

While it’s concerning, an infectious diseases expert in Alberta says the rising number of coronavirus cases is not yet a source of panic. Dr. Craig Jenne says the number of people in hospital and ICU going down is a positive sign but other factors could make for a perfect storm. Seventy-one cases of COVID-19 are likely connected to the Calgary Stampede.

Google is planning to have most of its staff back in the office starting Oct. 18. It had originally planned for Sept. 1 but postponed the return to the office as it works on a policy to have workers fully vaccinated. That’s according to a company memo sent to its 130,000 employees.

