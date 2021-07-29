COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 29, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 218** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 549,952. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 539,200 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,328 people have died (three more than Wednesday).

There are 105 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 121 in ICU and 79 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,530,453 (19,425 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 8,054.

Ontario has administered 19,293,701 vaccine doses (89,157 more than Wednesday), 8,851,757 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (38), Toronto (38), York Region (10) and Ottawa (8) account for 94 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.