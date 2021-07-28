COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 28, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 158** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 549,734. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 539,031 are resolved (98.1 per cent) and 9,325 people have died (four more than Tuesday).

There are 117 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 122 in ICU and 83 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,511,028 (20,527 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 8,121.

Ontario has administered 19,204,544 vaccine doses (94,116 more than Tuesday), 8,779,459 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (10), Toronto (25), York Region (19) and Ottawa (8) account for 62 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.