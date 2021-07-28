Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday July 28, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, July 28, 2021:

There have been 549,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 129 cases from the previous day. There have been 538,860 people recovered from the virus while 9,321 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,490,501 of which 7,222 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,427,917. The country has 26,560 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,768 in British Columbia, 2,325 in Alberta, 578 in Saskatchewan, 1,172 in Manitoba, 9,321 in Ontario, 11,240 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,768 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 1,706 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (two active). (The health unit is not updating statistics from July 26-30, 2021. Next report comes Tuesday, Aug. 3.)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit remained at 4,744 cases Tuesday. However, there was a correction in data, removing two cases from Cornwall and adding them to Prescott-Russell. There are 10 active (no change from Monday) and 4,623 are resolved (no change from Monday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 200 to 146,413. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,984 cases (three active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,277 cases (seven active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 19,110,428 (+92,035, last update July 27); EOHU 259,078 (last update July 27, +1,567 from previous update July 26); LGL 134,049 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 103,020 with second doses (last update July 20, +1,463 first doses, +16,602 second doses since previous update July 13).

With the most recent shipment of vaccine to Canada, the country has received enough doses at 66 million to fully vaccinate every eligible person in the country. That’s roughly two months ahead of schedule. As of Friday (July 23), just over 57 per cent of people 12 and older had been fully vaccinated. Nearly 80 per cent are partially vaccinated.

Expect another rise in COVID-19 cases in the coming months. That assessment Tuesday from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the country deals with the Delta variant and other variants of concern that are spreading. The federal government is working with the provinces on finding a system for Canadians to be able to show proof of vaccination while travelling abroad.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending vaccinated people wear a mask while indoors. The change from the CDC comes as other jurisdictions like Los Angeles County have already made the requirement as cases surge.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.