COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 27, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 129** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 549,576. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 538,860 are resolved (98.1 per cent) and 9,321 people have died (five more than Monday).

There are 125 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 127 in ICU and 81 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,490,501 (13,644 more than Monday) and results are pending for 7,222.

Ontario has administered 19,110,428 vaccine doses (92,035 more than Monday), 8,702,111 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (22), Toronto (37), York Region (6) and Ottawa (4) account for 69 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.