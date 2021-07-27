Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday July 27, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, July 27, 2021:

There have been 549,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 119 cases from the previous day. There have been 538,702 people recovered from the virus while 9,316 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,476,857 of which 3,558 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,427,342. The country has 26,553 deaths from the virus – six in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,768 in British Columbia, 2,322 in Alberta, 579 in Saskatchewan, 1,172 in Manitoba, 9,316 in Ontario, 11,240 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area had no new cases over the weekend and remains at 1,768 confirmed cases Monday, of which two are active (no change from Friday) and 1,706 are recovered (no change from Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added five cases over the weekend – four in Cornwall and one in Prescott-Russell – to bring the regional total Monday to 4,744 cases, of which 10 are active (three more than Friday) and 4,623 are resolved (two more than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 111. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is up 73 to 146,213. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,982 cases (one active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,279 cases (nine active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 19,018,393 (+65,920, last update July 26); EOHU 257,511 (last update July 26, +3,335 from previous update July 23); LGL 134,049 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 103,020 with second doses (last update July 20, +1,463 first doses, +16,602 second doses since previous update July 13).

During his weekly media briefing Monday, EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says all 10 active cases in the region – all but one are in the City of Cornwall – involve people who have not been vaccinated. Eighty-one per cent of adults have received one dose. There are 62 per cent of people in the region fully vaccinated.

The provincial government has signed two contracts with businesses for Ontario-made surgical masks. Viva Healthcare Packaging and Canada Masq will supply 500 million surgical/protective masks over the next five years. The Scarborough and Richmond Hill companies are said to be creating just over 170 jobs.

Quebec is offering people a third vaccine dose for those who initially mixed and matched their first and second doses and want to travel to a country that doesn’t recognize mix-and-match as fully vaccinated.

The chief of humanitarian aid for the United Nations says impoverished nations are getting hit harder than they were in 2020 with COVID-19. The surges are being fueled by a lack of vaccine access, easing of public health restrictions and the Delta variant.

California and New York City will require all government workers to be vaccinated or they will have to be tested weekly for COVID-19.

It’s a mink moratorium. British Columbia is not allowing any new mink farms and is capping existing farms after two more animals tested positive for coronavirus. Several farms have been under quarantine since December due to the virus, meaning animals can’t been brought in or out of those farms.

