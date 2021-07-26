COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 26, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 119** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 549,447. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent

increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 538,702 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,316 people have died (three more than Sunday).

There are 96 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 131 in ICU and 79 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,476,857 (11,930 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 3,558.

Ontario has administered 19,018,393 vaccine doses (65,920 more than Sunday), 8,625,932 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (13), Toronto (22), York Region (8) and Ottawa (6) account for 49 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.